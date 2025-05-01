Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

McDavid notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

McDavid was limited to a single assist in each of the last two games of this first-round series. It didn't matter as much, as the Oilers got contributions from their depth players. McDavid finished the first round with two goals, nine assists, 23 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating over six appearances. He'll turn his attention to preparing for the second-round series versus the Golden Knights.

