Connor McDavid News: Distributes three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

McDavid notched three assists, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

McDavid helped out on both of Evan Bouchard's goals in the third period as well as Leon Draisaitl's power-play game-winner in overtime. In addition to the playmaking, McDavid was the one who drew the tripping penalty on Vladislav Gavrikov in overtime. McDavid has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) while adding 16 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating over four playoff contests.

