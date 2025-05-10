Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid News: Pair of points in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

McDavid scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

McDavid picked up his fifth multi-point effort in nine playoff games. The center set up the first of Corey Perry's two goals in the first period and added an equalizing tally in the third, though the Oilers were unable to get the game into overtime. McDavid is up to three goals, 13 assists, 35 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating this postseason, as he continues to look like one of the best players on the ice at any given moment.

