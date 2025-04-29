Connor McDavid News: Sets up empty-netter

McDavid notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

McDavid has two goals and eight assists over five playoff contests. The center set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the empty-netter to seal the win that put the Oilers ahead 3-2 in the series. McDavid will look to keep the offense rolling on home ice in Thursday's Game 6 with a chance to book a ticket to the second round.