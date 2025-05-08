Connor McDavid News: Sets up game-winner

McDavid logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

McDavid found Leon Draisaitl for the game-winning goal at 15:20 of overtime. This kept McDavid's point streak alive at six games. While he hasn't scored a goal himself in five games, he has two goals, 12 assists, 30 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating across eight playoff outings.