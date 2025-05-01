Fantasy Hockey
Conor Geekie News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Geekie was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

The Lightning were knocked out of the playoffs by the Panthers on Wednesday in a 6-3 loss, and Geekie will head to the minors a day later to help Syracuse in the Calder Cup Playoffs, as the Crunch face a 2-0 deficit heading into Thursday's game against Rochester. The 20-year-old Geekie made 52 regular-season appearances for Tampa Bay this year and recorded eight goals, six assists, 97 hits, 25 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 12:20 of ice time.

