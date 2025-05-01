Conor Geekie News: Sent to AHL

Geekie was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

The Lightning were knocked out of the playoffs by the Panthers on Wednesday in a 6-3 loss, and Geekie will head to the minors a day later to help Syracuse in the Calder Cup Playoffs, as the Crunch face a 2-0 deficit heading into Thursday's game against Rochester. The 20-year-old Geekie made 52 regular-season appearances for Tampa Bay this year and recorded eight goals, six assists, 97 hits, 25 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 12:20 of ice time.