Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Timmins headshot

Conor Timmins News: Two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Timmins notched two assists while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 26-year-old blueliner. Timmins has been surprisingly productive since being picked up from Toronto at the trade deadline, and in his first four appearances for Pittsburgh he's contributed a goal and three points with seven hits and a plus-7 rating.

Conor Timmins
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now