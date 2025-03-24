Cooper Flinton News: Inks entry-level deal

Flinton signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Flinton accounted for 11 goals and 24 points in 32 NCAA games for Dartmouth College in 2024-25. The Lightning selected the 21-year-old forward in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Flinton's first professional contract will begin in the 2025-26 campaign. He will join AHL Syracuse on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season.