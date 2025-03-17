Corey Perry News: Converts on power play

Perry scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Perry got a look with the first power-play unit and cashed in at 19:17 of the first period. He's scored three times over eight games in March, and while he's trending up for now, he's mainly been limited to bottom-six usage for much of the season. The Oilers will continue to shuffle wingers at times when they need to spark the offense, as they did Sunday after scoring just six goals over the previous three contests. Perry has 15 goals, 23 points, 79 shots on net and 38 PIM across 66 appearances in 2024-25.