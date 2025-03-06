Corey Perry News: Deposits opening goal

Perry scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Perry has two goals over three games to begin March. He had the opening tally Thursday, scoring 9:34 into the contest on a feed from newcomer Max Jones. For now, Perry's fourth-line role isn't being threatened, but that could change once Trent Frederic (lower body) is able to make his Oilers debut. Perry is at 14 goals, eight assists, 72 shots on net, 36 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 61 appearances in 2024-25, matching his 54-game point total from 2023-24.