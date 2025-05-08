Fantasy Hockey
Corey Perry News: Generates assist in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Perry logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Perry helped out on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner at 15:20 of overtime. The helper was Perry's fifth point in eight playoff contests. The 39-year-old winger continues to be impactful in a top-line role for the Oilers, which has allowed him to be a major factor on offense. He's added 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-6 rating through eight playoff appearances.

