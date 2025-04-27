Corey Perry News: Pair of power-play points in win

Perry scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

Both of Perry's points came on the power play. He got the Oilers on the board at 4:11 of the second period and set up Leon Draisaitl's game-winner in overtime. Perry has four points, five shots on net, seven hits and a plus-5 rating over four playoff appearances despite primarily featuring in a bottom-six role. He was on the top power-play unit Sunday, and he'll have a bit more fantasy value if he sticks in that spot.