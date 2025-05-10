Corey Perry News: Still loving top-line life

Perry scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Perry had the first two goals of the game, giving him three tallies and an assist over three outings in the second round. The winger is thriving in a top-line role alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in recent contests. Perry is up to five goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating over nine playoff appearances.