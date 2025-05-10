Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corey Perry headshot

Corey Perry News: Still loving top-line life

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Perry scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Perry had the first two goals of the game, giving him three tallies and an assist over three outings in the second round. The winger is thriving in a top-line role alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in recent contests. Perry is up to five goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating over nine playoff appearances.

Corey Perry
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now