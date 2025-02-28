Craig Smith News: Posts helper Thursday

Smith logged an assist in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Smith has two goals and an assist over seven games since he returned from a back injury. The 35-year-old winger is firmly in a fourth-line role for the Blackhawks, so his chances to contribute on offense will be limited. He's up to 14 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 37 appearances this season, which is a better per-game pace than last season when he had 20 points over 75 regular-season games with the Stars.