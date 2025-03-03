Fantasy Hockey
Dakota Mermis News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Mermis was summoned from AHL Toronto on Monday.

The Maple Leafs returned Marshall Rifai to the minors in a corresponding move. Mermis has six assists in 20 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't seen any NHL playing time with Toronto in 2024-25, but he did play for Utah against Anaheim on Dec. 22, logging two shots on goal, one blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in 10:47 of ice time. Mermis will occupy a depth role with the Maple Leafs and could be a healthy scratch versus San Jose on Monday.

