Dakota Mermis News: Brought up from minors

Mermis was summoned from AHL Toronto on Monday.

The Maple Leafs returned Marshall Rifai to the minors in a corresponding move. Mermis has six assists in 20 AHL appearances this season. He hasn't seen any NHL playing time with Toronto in 2024-25, but he did play for Utah against Anaheim on Dec. 22, logging two shots on goal, one blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in 10:47 of ice time. Mermis will occupy a depth role with the Maple Leafs and could be a healthy scratch versus San Jose on Monday.