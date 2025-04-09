Daniel Sprong News: Records assist Tuesday

Sprong notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins.

The helper was Sprong's first point as a Devil, to go with 14 shots on goal and 16 hits over eight contests. The 28-year-old has seen bottom-six minutes and a little power-play time on the second unit, though he's also been scratched six times since he was traded from Seattle. Between the Canucks, Kraken and Devils, Sprong has been limited to six points in 27 contests while adding 45 shots on net, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating at the NHL level this season.