Daniel Sprong News: Traded for draft pick

Sprong was acquired by New Jersey from Seattle on Friday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Sprong has two goals and five points in 19 appearances between Vancouver and Seattle in 2024-25. Before the trade, he was playing for AHL Coachella Valley, recording 11 goals and 25 points across 19 outings. Sprong will probably remain in the minors unless New Jersey runs into further injury troubles.