Daniel Torgersson News: Placed on unconditional waivers
The Jets placed Torgersson on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract Saturday.
Torgersson was selected in the second round -- 40th overall -- in 2020 but was unable to play a game in the NHL. Torgersson was without a point in 12 AHL games with Manitoba this season and will likely return home to Sweden to play in the SHL upon his release.
Daniel Torgersson
Free Agent
