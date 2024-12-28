Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Torgersson headshot

Daniel Torgersson News: Placed on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 11:47am

The Jets placed Torgersson on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract Saturday.

Torgersson was selected in the second round -- 40th overall -- in 2020 but was unable to play a game in the NHL. Torgersson was without a point in 12 AHL games with Manitoba this season and will likely return home to Sweden to play in the SHL upon his release.

Daniel Torgersson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now