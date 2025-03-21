Danton Heinen News: Records assist in Friday's win

Heinen managed an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Heinen has a goal and two assists over his last four contests. While the 29-year-old is playing in a bottom-six role, the Penguins' recent success on offense -- they've scored 23 goals over the last five games -- has led to more players getting involved. Heinen is up to 25 points, 71 shots on net, 73 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 68 appearances between the Penguins and the Canucks this season.