Darcy Kuemper News: Falters late again in Game 4 loss

Kuemper stopped 43 of 47 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Kuemper had another bad third period. Of the 16 goals he's allowed in this series, 10 of them have come in the third period or overtime. That inability to close out games is unusual considering how good Kuemper was late in the regular season, which included a pair of shutout wins of the Oilers in April. Still, he's the Kings' No. 1 goalie, and it doesn't look like his role as the starter is in any danger.