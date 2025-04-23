Darcy Kuemper News: Getting start in Game 2
Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Oilers in Wednesday's Game 2, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuemper will be looking for a better performance than in Game 1, where he got the win but gave up five goals on 25 shots. The 34-year-old had not allowed more than four goals in any of his last 18 regular-season appearances. The Oilers' offense is as dangerous as any, which will likely keep Kuemper on his toes throughout the first round.
