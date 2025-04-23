Fantasy Hockey
Darcy Kuemper headshot

Darcy Kuemper News: Getting start in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Oilers in Wednesday's Game 2, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper will be looking for a better performance than in Game 1, where he got the win but gave up five goals on 25 shots. The 34-year-old had not allowed more than four goals in any of his last 18 regular-season appearances. The Oilers' offense is as dangerous as any, which will likely keep Kuemper on his toes throughout the first round.

Darcy Kuemper
Los Angeles Kings
