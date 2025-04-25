Darcy Kuemper News: Gives up five goals in loss

Kuemper stopped 29 of 34 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

The Kings held even for the majority of the game, but a bad sequence in the third period cost them a chance at going up 3-0 in the series. Evander Kane scored a goal that the Kings challenged and lost, allowing Evan Bouchard to score on the ensuing power play. Kuemper has won two of his three playoff outings so far, but he's given up 12 goals on 85 shots in the series, which isn't nearly good enough against such a dangerous offense. That said, he has earned the benefit of the doubt, so expect to see the 34-year-old between the pipes for Game 4 on Sunday.