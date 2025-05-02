Darcy Kuemper News: Surrenders five goals in loss

Kuemper stopped five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper's dominant play down the stretch of the regular season unraveled in the playoffs. He allowed four or more goals in four of six playoff outings, losing the last four games to send the Kings to a fourth straight first-round exit against the Oilers. Still, Kuemper was a good fit for the Kings this season, and if the team retains a strong defensive structure in 2025-26, he'll be a reliable fantasy goalie once again even in his age-35 season.