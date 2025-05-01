Darcy Kuemper News: Tending twine Thursday

Kuemper will guard the cage on the road for Game 6 versus Edmonton, LA Kings' Insider Zach Dooley reports.

Kuemper has lost three straight games after giving Los Angeles a 2-0 lead to open the series. In those losses, the 34-year-old netminder has sported a 3.41 GAA and .914 save percentage. Kuemper will need to find another level in Game 6, or the Kings will begin their offseason earlier than they were hoping.