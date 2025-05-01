Darcy Kuemper News: Tending twine Thursday
Kuemper will guard the cage on the road for Game 6 versus Edmonton, LA Kings' Insider Zach Dooley reports.
Kuemper has lost three straight games after giving Los Angeles a 2-0 lead to open the series. In those losses, the 34-year-old netminder has sported a 3.41 GAA and .914 save percentage. Kuemper will need to find another level in Game 6, or the Kings will begin their offseason earlier than they were hoping.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now