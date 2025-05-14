Darnell Nurse News: Adds assist in overtime win

Nurse posted an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in a 1-0 win over the Golden Knights in Wednesday's Game 5.

Nurse continues to make more of an impact with physical play rather than on the scoresheet. He had two points over five contests in the second round, matching his output from the first round against the Kings. Overall, the blueliner is at two goals, two helpers, 27 shots on net, 27 hits, 28 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 11 playoff outings. He's firmly in a top-four role on the Oilers' blue line.