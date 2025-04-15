Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Kampf headshot

David Kampf Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Kampf (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Kampf will sit out his sixth straight game, and his availability for Thursday's regular-season finale versus Detroit is unclear. He has contributed five goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net and 50 hits through 59 appearances this season. Once healthy, Kampf will be in the mix for a fourth-line role.

David Kampf
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now