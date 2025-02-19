David Reinbacher News: Off non-roster IR, sent to minors

Reinbacher (knee) has been taken off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Reinbacher hasn't played in 2024-25 because of the injury. The 20-year-old defenseman got his first taste of North American pro hockey last campaign, scoring two goals and five points in 11 regular-season outings with Laval. Montreal selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although he has tremendous upside, Reinbacher will probably spend all of what remains of 2024-25 in the minors after missing so much development time while recovering from surgery on his left knee in October.