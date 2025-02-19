David Reinbacher News: Off non-roster IR, sent to minors
Reinbacher (knee) has been taken off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Reinbacher hasn't played in 2024-25 because of the injury. The 20-year-old defenseman got his first taste of North American pro hockey last campaign, scoring two goals and five points in 11 regular-season outings with Laval. Montreal selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although he has tremendous upside, Reinbacher will probably spend all of what remains of 2024-25 in the minors after missing so much development time while recovering from surgery on his left knee in October.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now