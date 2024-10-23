David Savard News: Contributes helper Tuesday

Savard logged an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Savard helped out on Nick Suzuki's first-period tally. The assist was Savard's first point through seven games, and he's added 17 blocked shots, six hits, four shots on goal and a minus-8 rating. With Justin Barron (upper body) exiting Tuesday's game following a high hit, Savard could be leaned on more heavily in the near future -- he's averaged just 17:58 of ice time so far, which is his lowest mark since 2013-14.