David Savard News: Notches assist in win

Savard recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Savard. That's not unusually for the 34-year-old defenseman -- his primary contribution comes in blocked shots, which he's had 29 of over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's at 13 points, 40 shots on net, 30 PIM, 49 hits and 151 blocks over 60 outings. He'll likely finish short of the 20-point mark for the first time in three years barring an improbable surge on offense over the final month of the campaign.