David Savard headshot

David Savard News: Posts assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Savard logged an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Savard ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old announced April 18 that he intends to retire after this playoff run, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports. Savard is filling a third-pairing role with limited minutes this postseason. He has one assist, three hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over three playoff contests.

David Savard
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
