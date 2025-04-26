David Savard News: Posts assist in win
Savard logged an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.
Savard ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old announced April 18 that he intends to retire after this playoff run, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports. Savard is filling a third-pairing role with limited minutes this postseason. He has one assist, three hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over three playoff contests.
