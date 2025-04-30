David Savard News: Retirement official

Savard retired from the NHL after Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 5.

Savard played in 870 regular-season games and 62 playoff contests between the Blue Jackets, Lightning and Canadiens. The defenseman previously announced his retirement would come at the end of Montreal's playoff run. The 34-year-old accumulated 54 goals and 188 assists in the regular season as well as 17 points in the playoffs during his career.