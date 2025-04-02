David Tomasek News: Agrees to one-year contract

Tomasek signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday for the 2025-26 campaign.

Tomasek scored 24 goals and 57 points in 47 regular-season games with Farjestads of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. Although the 29-year-old has developed into a dominant offensive force in Europe, he hasn't played in North America since 2014-15 when he was with OHL Belleville. Tomasek has a solid shot of making the Oilers' Opening Day roster in 2025-26, but he'll likely start as a member of the bottom six.