David Tomasek headshot

David Tomasek News: Agrees to one-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 11:15am

Tomasek signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday for the 2025-26 campaign.

Tomasek scored 24 goals and 57 points in 47 regular-season games with Farjestads of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. Although the 29-year-old has developed into a dominant offensive force in Europe, he hasn't played in North America since 2014-15 when he was with OHL Belleville. Tomasek has a solid shot of making the Oilers' Opening Day roster in 2025-26, but he'll likely start as a member of the bottom six.

David Tomasek
Edmonton Oilers
