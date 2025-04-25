Dawson Mercer News: Tallies in Game 3 win

Mercer scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Mercer's first point of the playoffs came at 1:18 of the third period to give the Devils a 2-0 lead. That lead didn't last, but they won in overtime. Mercer is holding down a spot on the second line, and he's upped his physical game in the postseason, racking up 13 hits to go with six shots on net and a minus-1 rating over three contests.