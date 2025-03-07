Dennis Gilbert News: Heading to Ottawa

Gilbert, Dylan Cozens and a 2026 second-round pick were traded to the Senators from the Sabres on Friday in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Gilbert made 25 appearances for the Sabres this year and logged five assists, 52 hits, 29 blocked shots and 50 PIM while averaging 10:04 of ice time. The 28-year-old has picked up four points over eight appearances since the start of February, and he should have an opportunity to earn time in Buffalo's lineup late in the year.