Dennis Gilbert News: Heading to Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Gilbert, Dylan Cozens and a 2026 second-round pick were traded to the Senators from the Sabres on Friday in exchange for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Gilbert made 25 appearances for the Sabres this year and logged five assists, 52 hits, 29 blocked shots and 50 PIM while averaging 10:04 of ice time. The 28-year-old has picked up four points over eight appearances since the start of February, and he should have an opportunity to earn time in Buffalo's lineup late in the year.

