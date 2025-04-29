Dennis Hildeby News: Up from AHL
Hildeby was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday., per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Hildeby had a 3-3-0 record while stopping 136 of 156 shots in six NHL appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. The 23-year-old Hildeby will be a depth netminder for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs, along with Artur Akhtyamov, because Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have the top two spots on the roster.
