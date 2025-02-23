Denton Mateychuk News: Nets second goal

Mateychuk scored an unassisted goal and took four shots on net in Saturday's 5-1 win against Chicago.

Mateychuk's tally came in the second period and was his first point since his return from illness in late January. Overall, the 20-year-old defenseman is up to two goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and 33 blocks in 20 career appearances. Saturday's contest was Mateychuk's career high in ice time with 21:32. He is in a second-line role alongside Ivan Provorov and receives occasional power-play time with the second unit. His situation in Columbus provides him an opportunity to become relevant in fantasy if he can string together more points.