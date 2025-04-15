Fantasy Hockey
Devin Kaplan News: Set to begin pro career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Kaplan signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Kaplan's contract takes effect immediately, so the 21-year-old might get his first taste of NHL action in one of the Flyer's remaining two games. The New Jersey native just wrapped his third season at Boston University, contributing 10 goals and 18 points over 38 appearances in 2024-25. Philadelphia selected Kaplan in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

