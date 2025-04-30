Dmitry Orlov News: Puts up assist in win

Orlov notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Devils in Game 5.

Orlov finished the first round with two helpers, a plus-1 rating, four PIM, six shots on net, 18 hits and eight blocked shots over five games. The 33-year-old has handled top-four minutes this postseason while working as a shutdown defenseman. He'll be a decent target for non-scoring production in fantasy throughout the playoffs.