Dmitry Simashev News: Set to join NHL club in 2024-25

Simashev is expected to sign with Utah when the KHL season ends and could debut with the club in April, per RG Media.

Simashev would need to sign an entry-level deal with Utah when his campaign with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv ends and would burn a year of that contract by joining up with Utah right away. Selected by the club with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Simashev isn't exactly known for his offensive upside, having tallied just six points in 47 games in the KHL this year.