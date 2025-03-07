Dominik Shine News: Called up by Detroit
Shine was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Shine was sent to the minors in early February, but he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals and will provide additional depth after Carter Mazur (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. He's made four appearances for the Red Wings this year, logging an assist, eight hits and two blocked shots while averaging 8:44 of ice time.
