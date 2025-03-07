Fantasy Hockey
Dominik Shine headshot

Dominik Shine News: Called up by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Shine was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.

Shine was sent to the minors in early February, but he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals and will provide additional depth after Carter Mazur (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. He's made four appearances for the Red Wings this year, logging an assist, eight hits and two blocked shots while averaging 8:44 of ice time.

Dominik Shine
Detroit Red Wings
