Drake Caggiula News: Summoned from AHL

Caggiula was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

The Oilers have some question marks ahead of Thursday's tilt against the Wild as Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson are day-to-day with undisclosed injuries and there are no guarantees that either will be available to suit up against Minnesota. Caggiula has one assist in two NHL games this season, and managed five goals and nine points in 11 games with Bakersfield before his recall.