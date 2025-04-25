Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty News: Earns two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Doughty scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and went minus-3 in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Doughty gave the Kings their first lead of the game at 15:07 of the second period. The defenseman is up to three points, seven shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over three playoff outings. Doughty is handling a large role well, which is especially helpful for the Kings since young blueliners Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence don't appear to be trusted with significant minutes yet in this playoff run.

