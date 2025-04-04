Eamon Powell News: Signs minor-league tryout

Powell agreed to terms on an amateur tryout with AHL Charlotte on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Powell's deal with Charlotte could be an indication that he is finalizing an entry-level deal with the Panthers, the Checkers' NHL affiliate. Originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old blueliner never signed with Tampa and became a free agent. In his fifth year with Boston College, Powel notched four goals and 16 helpers in 32 contests. If he does sign with Florida, Powell's deal likely won't kick in until 2025-26, and he figures to spend some time in the minors developing his game.