Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen Injury: Exits Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Luostarinen (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Hurricanes.

Luostarinen was hurt in the first period after an awkward crash into the boards following a missed hit. He was ruled out for the rest of the game during the second period. If Luostarinen misses additional time, Jesper Boqvist or Nico Sturm appear to be the most likely players to take his spot in the lineup.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
