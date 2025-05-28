Fantasy Hockey
Eetu Luostarinen headshot

Eetu Luostarinen News: Expected to be fine for next round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Luostarinen (undisclosed) is expected to be ready to play in the Stanley Cup Finals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Cup Finals don't have a defined start date yet, but it's expected Luostarinen will have at least a week to rest up and get ready for the next round after the Panthers clinched their spot in Game 5 on Wednesday. Assuming he doesn't have a setback, he should continue to fill a third-line role.

Eetu Luostarinen
Florida Panthers
