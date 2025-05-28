Eetu Luostarinen News: Expected to be fine for next round
Luostarinen (undisclosed) is expected to be ready to play in the Stanley Cup Finals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Cup Finals don't have a defined start date yet, but it's expected Luostarinen will have at least a week to rest up and get ready for the next round after the Panthers clinched their spot in Game 5 on Wednesday. Assuming he doesn't have a setback, he should continue to fill a third-line role.
