Finnie was loaned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Finnie compiled 37 goals and 84 points in 55 regular-season games for WHL Kamloops in 2024-25. His team didn't qualify for the playoffs, but the 19-year-old forward will get to continue playing with Detroit's top minor-league affiliate. The Red Wings selected Finnie with the No. 201 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.