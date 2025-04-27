Fantasy Hockey
Eric Comrie News: Another relief appearance Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Comrie stopped all six shots he faced in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Comrie made a second straight relief appearance after another poor start from Hellebuyck. The Jets have squandered a 2-0 series lead, but Murat Ates of The Athletic reports head coach Scott Arniel is still expressing confidence in Hellebuyck. That likely means Comrie will begin Wednesday's Game 5 watching from the bench again as the Jets try to pull out of their recent tailspin.

