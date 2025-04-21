Eric Robinson News: Picks up assist in Game 1

Robinson notched an assist, four shots on goal and eight hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils in Game 1.

Robinson ended the regular season on a seven-game point drought, but it didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet in the playoff opener. He set up a Jalen Chatfield goal at 2:24 of the first period. Robinson was effective in a variety of roles with 14 goals, 32 points, 110 shots on net and 123 hits over 82 regular-season contests. He began the postseason on the fourth line but could move into the middle six if head coach Rod Brind'Amour shuffles his forward trios at at point.