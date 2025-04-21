Fantasy Hockey
Eric Robinson headshot

Eric Robinson News: Picks up assist in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Robinson notched an assist, four shots on goal and eight hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils in Game 1.

Robinson ended the regular season on a seven-game point drought, but it didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet in the playoff opener. He set up a Jalen Chatfield goal at 2:24 of the first period. Robinson was effective in a variety of roles with 14 goals, 32 points, 110 shots on net and 123 hits over 82 regular-season contests. He began the postseason on the fourth line but could move into the middle six if head coach Rod Brind'Amour shuffles his forward trios at at point.

Eric Robinson
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
