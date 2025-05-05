Fantasy Hockey
Eric Robinson headshot

Eric Robinson News: Ready for Round 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Robinson (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Game 1 against Washington on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Robinson returned to Monday's practice after sitting out sessions on Friday and Saturday. He contributed one assist, 12 shots on goal and 22 hits in five games during Carolina's first-round series versus New Jersey. Robinson will probably be on the fourth line in Tuesday's matchup.

Eric Robinson
Carolina Hurricanes
