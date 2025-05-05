Eric Robinson News: Ready for Round 2
Robinson (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Game 1 against Washington on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Robinson returned to Monday's practice after sitting out sessions on Friday and Saturday. He contributed one assist, 12 shots on goal and 22 hits in five games during Carolina's first-round series versus New Jersey. Robinson will probably be on the fourth line in Tuesday's matchup.
