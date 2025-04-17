Erik Gustafsson Injury: Ends season injured
Gustafsson (undisclosed) won't play in the Red Wings' season finale versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Gustafsson ended up missing 14 games to close out the season. The 33-year-old defenseman is under contract for 2025-26 and should slot back into a bottom-four role with the Red Wings once he's healthy again. His injury was described as a long-term issue when it occurred, so his status for training camp is currently uncertain.
